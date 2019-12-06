SEA Games 2019: Day 6 (December 6) full schedule, live stream, when and where to watch, squad, timing in PDF

Friday, December 6 marks the sixth day of the SEA Games 2019 – the 30th edition of the biennial multi-sport games event exclusively for South-East Asian nations. The event, which is hosted by the Philippines this time, began in great style on December 1 following a glittering opening ceremony.

Given below is the full schedule of all the sports events which will take place on December 6, in the SEA Games 2019. Take a look:

ESports

Windsurfing

Waterski and Wakeboarding

Volleyball

Tennis

Table Tennis

Surfing

Shooting, Skateboarding and Squash

Sepak Takraw

Sailing

Petanque

Muay and Obstacle Course

Ice Hockey and Indoor Hockey

Golf and Rhythmic Gymnastics

Fencing

Bowling and Boxing

Billiard Sports

Beach Volleyball

Canoe

Chess

As of right now, the SEA Games 2019 medals tally and standings, is as follows:

Country Gold Silver Bronze Total Philippines 63 45 33 141 Vietnam 31 35 41 107 Indonesia 27 36 39 102 Singapore 25 19 29 73 Malaysia 23 16 24 63 Thailand 16 21 30 67 Myanmar 2 8 23 33 Cambodia 2 3 17 22 Brunei 1 5 5 11 Laos 0 2 10 12 Timor-Leste 0 0 0 0

In addition, the following tables show the standings for various countries in the SEA Games 2019 Men’s football tournament:

GROUP A

Team Name Matches Played Points Goal difference (GD)

Myanmar U-22 4 1o 4

Cambodia U-22 4 7 6

Philippines U-22 4 7 5

Malaysia U-22 4 4 1

Timor Leste U-22 4 0 -16

GROUP B

Team Name Matches Played Points Goal difference (GD)

Vietnam U-22 5 13 13

Indonesia U-22 5 12 15

Thailand U-22 5 10 10

Singapore U-22 5 4 1

Laos U-22 5 4 -8

Brunei U-22 5 0 -31