SEA Games 2019: Day 6 (December 6) full schedule, live stream, when and where to watch, squad, timing in PDF

Friday, December 6 marks the sixth day of the SEA Games 2019 – the 30th edition of the biennial multi-sport games event exclusively for South-East Asian nations. The event, which is hosted by the Philippines this time, began in great style on December 1 following a glittering opening ceremony.
Given below is the full schedule of all the sports events which will take place on December 6, in the SEA Games 2019. Take a look:
ESports
Windsurfing
Waterski and Wakeboarding
Volleyball
Tennis
Table Tennis
Surfing
Shooting, Skateboarding and Squash
Sepak Takraw
Sailing
Petanque
Muay and Obstacle Course
Ice Hockey and Indoor Hockey
Golf and Rhythmic Gymnastics
Fencing
Bowling and Boxing
Billiard Sports
Beach Volleyball
Canoe
Chess
As of right now, the SEA Games 2019 medals tally and standings, is as follows:
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|Philippines
|63
|45
|33
|141
|Vietnam
|31
|35
|41
|107
|Indonesia
|27
|36
|39
|102
|Singapore
|25
|19
|29
|73
|Malaysia
|23
|16
|24
|63
|Thailand
|16
|21
|30
|67
|Myanmar
|2
|8
|23
|33
|Cambodia
|2
|3
|17
|22
|Brunei
|1
|5
|5
|11
|Laos
|0
|2
|10
|12
|Timor-Leste
|0
|0
|0
|0
In addition, the following tables show the standings for various countries in the SEA Games 2019 Men’s football tournament:
GROUP A
Team Name Matches Played Points Goal difference (GD)
Myanmar U-22 4 1o 4
Cambodia U-22 4 7 6
Philippines U-22 4 7 5
Malaysia U-22 4 4 1
Timor Leste U-22 4 0 -16
GROUP B
Team Name Matches Played Points Goal difference (GD)
Vietnam U-22 5 13 13
Indonesia U-22 5 12 15
Thailand U-22 5 10 10
Singapore U-22 5 4 1
Laos U-22 5 4 -8
Brunei U-22 5 0 -31