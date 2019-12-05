SEA Games 2019 Day 5 roundup: Defending champions Thailand bow out of men’s football as hosts extend lead in medals tally

Welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s Daily Roundup of the SEA Games 2019, where will be highlighting the key events of each day at the 30th edition of the South-East Asian Games hosted by the Philippines.

Today was Day 5 of the SEA Games 2019, and it began with former Filipino gymnast Kaizen Dela Serna winning her first gold medal in the obstacle course racing competition with teammates Kyle Redentor, Monolito Divina and Deanne Nicole Moncada.

The quartet won the mixed team assist 400m x 12 obstacles event with a time of 3:48.35 as Malaysia finished second in the championship round by 40 seconds. They were also one of the four gold medal-winning teams for the Philippines in the sport.

Earlier, the Philippines also won the 400-meter Team Assist event as well, while Malaysia settled for silver once again.

Kevin Pascua and Rochelle Suarez won more golds in the individual male and female 100-meter events, while fellow Philippines’ teammates Milky Mae Tejeres and Mark Julius Rodelas won silver and bronze respectively in these categories.

Later, Singapore’s Jing Wen Quah won the gold medal in the women’s 200-meter butterfly stroke event at the SEA Games 2019, beating Philippines ace Remedy Rule by the narrowest of margins.

Wen Quah won her event with a new SEA Games record time of 2:10.97, while Rule finished just two-hundredths of a second later.

The finish was so close that the crowd went wild as the race reached its last 25 metres lap, during when – Remedy Rule admitted – she tried to catch up with the Singaporean and almost stole the gold medal.

“I shouldn’t have cut my fingernails the other day,” Rule jokingly told media after the awarding ceremony.

Later, she had another disappointing finish when she ended at fourth place in the women’s 100-meter freestyle to miss the podium. The 23-year-old was beaten out by Ting Wen Quah and Cherlyn Yeoh of Singapore and national teammate Jasmin Alkhaldi who secured the first, second and third place respectively.

Later in the afternoon, Vietnam drew 2-2 with Thailand and Indonesia beat Laos 4-0 in the last two group-stage matches of the SEA Games 2019 men’s football tournament, and with that, we also identified the top four teams who will qualify to the knockout stages of the tournament.

It was Myanmar and Cambodia who qualified from Group A, while Vietnam and Indonesia qualified from Group B. Thailand, who were the winners of the 2017 SEA Games men’s football tournament, got eliminated as a result of their draw against Vietnam in their last group-stage match.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday the 4th of December, Cambodia beat Malaysia 3-1 and as a result, eliminated the 2017 SEA Games silver medalist from the tournament. As only either of Malaysia or Thailand have won the SEA Games football tournaments since 1993, their elimination means that this time, the SEA Games will have a new football champion after Indonesia who last won the title in 1991.

In the semi-finals which will be held on 7th December, Group A table-toppers Myanmar will face Group B runners-up Indonesia, while Group B table-toppers Vietnam will face Group A runners-up Cambodia.

The final and the third-place playoff will be held on December 8.

At the end of Day 5, the SEA Games 2019 medals tally and standings are as follows: