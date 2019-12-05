Countries with most medals in SEA Games Men’s football history

For the first time in almost three decades, the SEA Games will see a new gold medalist in the men’s football tournament. Heavyweights Thailand and Malaysia have been knocked out in the group stage, giving way to Cambodia, Myanmar, Indonesia, and Vietnam. But who leads the all-time medal tally in football?

Thailand currently lead the other Southeast Asian Nations on the all-time SEA Games Men’s Football Tally. The War Elephants have own twenty-five medals over the years, with sixteen of them being gold. Meanwhile, Malaysia, Myanmar, Indonesia, and Vietnam are the only other sides to have won a gold medal in the competition.

Nevertheless, none of the other four sides even come close to matching Thailand’s gold medal tally. Such has been their dominance that all the other sides combined cannot match their numbers. Malaysia has won six in their history, Myanmar five, Indonesia two, and Vietnam one; bringing their total to just fourteen, two fewer than the War Elephants’ tally.

Vietnam, meanwhile, have been the runners-up the most number of times. The Golden Dragons have finished second on seven occasions and third, five.

Singapore and Laos are the only other teams who even register their name in the overall tally. Neither side has won the gold medal in SEA Games history.

Here is the full medal tally for the football tournament at SEA Games: