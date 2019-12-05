SEA Games 2019 Men’s Football: Semifinal fixtures decided

On Thursday, Vietnam drew 2-2 with Thailand and Indonesia beat Laos 4-0 in the last two group-stage matches of the SEA Games 2019 men’s football tournament, and with that, we also identified the top four teams who will qualify to the knockout stages of the tournament.

It was Myanmar and Cambodia who qualified from Group A, while Vietnam and Indonesia qualified from Group B.

Check out the SEA Games 2019 Men’s football points table right below:

GROUP A

Team Name Matches Played Points Goal difference (GD)

Myanmar U-22 4 1o 4

Cambodia U-22 4 7 6

Philippines U-22 4 7 5

Malaysia U-22 4 4 1

Timor Leste U-22 4 0 -16

GROUP B

Team Name Matches Played Points Goal difference (GD)

Vietnam U-22 5 13 13

Indonesia U-22 5 12 15

Thailand U-22 5 10 10

Singapore U-22 5 4 1

Laos U-22 5 4 -8

Brunei U-22 5 0 -31

In the semi-finals which will be held on 7th December, Group A table-toppers Myanmar will face Group B runners-up Indonesia, while Group B table-toppers Vietnam will face Group A runners-up Cambodia.

Myanmar drew against Malaysia and won against Timor-Leste, Philippines and Cambodia to reach the semi-finals without suffering a single defeat in the tournament. Cambodia drew with the Philippines and lost to Myanmar, but their wins against Malaysia and Timor-Leste helped them overtake the hosts on the points tally on the basis of goal-difference, which in turn helped them qualify to the semis.

Meanwhile, Vietnam won against Brunei, Laos, Indonesia and Singapore and drew against Thailand, to win their semi-final berth. Second-placed Indonesia lost only to Vietnam while they won all their remaining games.

The final and the third-place playoff will be held on December 8.