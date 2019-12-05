Fans troll defending champions Thailand after Vietnam knock them out of SEA Games 2019

Defending champions Thailand were knocked out of the South East Asian Games 2019’s Men’s Football tournament by Vietnam after the encounter between two sides finished 2-2 at the Binan Football Stadium in Philippines. The War Elephants had taken a 2-0 lead but couldn’t hold on to it and as a result, lost on to a semifinal berth.

Thailand came into the match aware of the fact that they need a handsome win over the Golden Dragons to stand a chance of qualifying for the next round. For Vietnam, on the other hand, even a draw would have been enough for them to book a spot in the semifinal.

It all started much better than what Thailand fans would have expected as two mistakes from Vietnam goalkeeper Van Toan saw the defending champions take a 2-0 lead within 11 minutes through goals from Supachai Jaided and Suphanat Mueanta respectively.

However, in what turned out to be a crazy start to the encounter, Vietnam hit back through Nguyen Tien Linh in the 15th minute. The star player then converted from the spot in the 72nd minute of the game to level the scores and eventually helped Vietnam book a semifinal spot.

