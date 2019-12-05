SEA Games men’s football to have new champions for the first time in almost three decades

On Thursday, Vietnam drew 2-2 with Thailand and Indonesia beat Laos 4-0 in the last two group-stage matches of the SEA Games 2019 men’s football tournament, and with that, we also identified the top four teams who will qualify to the knockout stages of the tournament.

It was Myanmar and Cambodia who qualified from Group A, while Vietnam and Indonesia qualified from Group B. Thailand, who were the winners of the 2017 SEA Games men’s football tournament, got eliminated as a result of their draw against Vietnam in their last group-stage match.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday the 4th of December, Cambodia beat Malaysia 3-1 and as a result, eliminated the 2017 SEA Games silver medalist from the tournament. As only either of Malaysia or Thailand have won the SEA Games football tournaments since 1993, their elimination means that this time, the SEA Games will have a new football champion after Indonesia who last won the title in 1991.

Since 1993, Thailand has won 11 SEA Games tournaments while Malaysia won it twice – in 2009 and 2011.

Check out the SEA Games 2019 Men’s football points table right below:

GROUP A

Team Name Matches Played Points Goal difference (GD)

Myanmar U-22 4 1o 4

Cambodia U-22 4 7 6

Philippines U-22 4 7 5

Malaysia U-22 4 4 1

Timor Leste U-22 4 0 -16

GROUP B

Team Name Matches Played Points Goal difference (GD)

Vietnam U-22 5 13 13

Indonesia U-22 5 12 15

Thailand U-22 5 10 10

Singapore U-22 5 4 1

Laos U-22 5 4 -8

Brunei U-22 5 0 -31

In the semi-finals which will be held on 7th December, Group A table-toppers Myanmar will face Group B runners-up Indonesia, while Group B table-toppers Vietnam will face Group A runners-up Cambodia.

The final and the third-place playoff will be held on December 8.