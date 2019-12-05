The 2019 SEA Games have brought severable interesting stories to the fore, the latest of which comes from the Indonesian contingent. A U-16 footballer, and captain, for Persija Jakarta, Muhammad Uchida Sudirman made his way to the Philippines to partake in Muay Thai. He will return home with a medal!

Persija Jakarta U-16 captain, Muhammad Uchida Sudirman has won the Muay Thai bronze medal at the 2019 SEA Games. The youngster, jointly with partner Lorens Walum, secured the third place on the podium, behind Malaysia and gold medalists the Philippines.

Speaking to the Persija Jakarta official website, Uchida hoped for a quick return to SEA Games, albeit with a different sport.

“Thank God, I hope one day I can go back to SEA games maybe in a different sport [in football] and get a Gold medal,” he told Persija’s official website.

“Actually I have been a Muaythai athlete since 2015, but since I have a professional contract with Persija, I have focused more on football. Both of them are full-body contact sports & Muaythai exactly the same as soccer. So these two sports have an attachment and really support me in pursuing both,” said the captain of the U-16 Persija captain.

While Uchida will have to wait for a few more years before he could be a part of the international setup, he will hope that the Indonesia U-23 return with a gold medal this time around. Tim Garuda is expected to qualify from Group B of the Men’s tournament and will go up against either Cambodia or Myanmar in the semifinals.