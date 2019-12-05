WATCH: Thailand take early lead vs Vietnam after comical error from goalkeeper Van Toan

Vietnam and Thailand are currently facing off in the last Group B encounter of the Men’s Football tournament at the South East Asian Games 2019 in Philippines. The War Elephants have even taken an early lead courtesy a comical goal from Supachai Jaided after a massive error from Vietnam goalkeeper Van Toan.

Only five minutes into the game, Doan Van Hau played a back-pass to his goalkeeper Van Toan, who hit the clearance straight into Supachai and the ball bounced off him and into the goal. This early goal gave Thailand loads of confidence, who took a 2-0 lead through Suphanat Mueanta after another mistake from the Vietnamese goalkeeper in the 11th minute.

However, Vietnam hit back through Nguyen Tien Linh in the 15th minute to get one back and make the match even more interesting. The Golden Dragons only need a draw to qualify for the semifinals of the SEA Games.

With the scoreline at 2-1 in favour of the War Elephants and Indonesia leading 1-0 in their last group stage match against Laos, both these teams would trump Vietnam to make it to the semifinals of the Men’s Football tournament at SEA Games if the scoreline remains same.

Here are both the goals that Thailand have scored in the encounter with the help of a couple of errors from the Vietnam goalkeeper.

And here’s Vietnam’s only goal so far.