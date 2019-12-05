Philippines swimmer Remedy Rule gives funny reason for losing out on gold medal at SEA Games 2019

On Thursday, Philippines swimmer Remedy Rule narrowly lost out on a gold medal in the women’s 200-meter butterfly stroke event at the SEA Games 2019, and later joked that her trimmed fingernails cost her the win.

Rule was well poised to win the first gold medal for the Philippines in swimming at the SEA Games after a whole decade, but she eventually lost by two-hundredths of a second to Singapore’s Jing Wen Quah, who eclipsed her with a new SEA Games record time of 2:10.97.

The finish was so close that the crowd went wild as the race reached its last 25 metres lap, during when – Rule admitted – she tried to catch up with the Singaporean and almost stole the gold medal.

“I shouldn’t have cut my fingernails the other day,” Rule jokingly told media after the awarding ceremony.

Later, she had another disappointing finish when she ended at fourth place in the women’s 100-meter freestyle to miss the podium. The 23-year-old was beaten out by Ting Wen Quah and Cherlyn Yeoh of Singapore and national teammate Jasmin Alkhaldi who secured the first, second and third place respectively.

Despite the dual-heartbreak, Rule remained thankful to the Filipino crowd for their strong support during the competition.

“It feels great. The Philippines is giving me so much when I represent them. I met amazing people and I’m glad I gave back by winning silver,” she said.

Quotes via ABS-CBN News.