Former gymnast Kaizen Dela Serna wins gold medal in SEA Games 2019 after changing sports

On Wednesday, former gymnast Kaizen Dela Serna won her first gold medal in the obstacle course racing competition with teammates Kyle Redentor, Monolito Divina and Deanne Nicole Moncada, in the SEA Games 2019.

The quartet won the mixed team assist 400m x 12 obstacles event with a time of 3:48.35 as Malaysia finished second in the championship round by 40 seconds. They were also one of the four gold medal-winning teams for the Philippines in the sport.

Dela Serna started training for gymnastics at a young age of seven, and she even entered the Philippines team roster at one stage in her career.

But while speaking to Philippines media after the SEA Games win, she revealed how she did not really like the sport and decided to quit, before finding her passion once again in obstacle course.

Earlier, the Philippines also won the 400-meter Team Assist and 400-meter relays, while Malaysia settled for silver in both events.

Kevin Pascua and Rochelle Suarez won more golds in the individual male and female 100-meter events, while fellow Philippines’ teammates Milky Mae Tejeres and Mark Julius Rodelas won silver and bronze respectively in these categories.

The Obstacle Course Race debuted in SEA Games only this year, and only four of the 11 countries in the Games are currently participating in the event – namely Malaysia, Indonesia, Laos, and the Philippines.

With inputs from ABS-CBN.