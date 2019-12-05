SEA Games 2019: Indonesia bag sixth consecutive gold in Men’s team Badminton

While the Philippines are maintaining their dominance at the top in this year’s SEA Games, Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore are battling to climb up the table. It hasn’t been the best of starts for any of the three sides, as they find themselves constantly switching positions in the bottom half of the table. Nevertheless, the teams are bagging gold where expected, just as Indonesia did in Badminton.

The Indonesia Men’s Badminton team secured yet another gold at the SEA Games, making it six in a row. The team has secured the same position in every edition of the games since 2007, barring 2013 when the event was removed from the roster.

Indonesia won the gold medal beating rivals Malaysia 3-1 in the final. Shuttlers Jonatan Christie and Anthony Ginting won their single rounds with ease, while doubles pair Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto missed the chance to complete a clean sweep. Nevertheless, the second pairing, Wahyu Nayaka and Ade Yusuf eventually secured the all-important third win to bag the gold for their country.

“As targeted, we won the gold to maintain our men’s team superiority. In general, the lads displayed their top performances. It was just Fajar and Rian who lost,” Susy Susanti of the Indonesian Badminton Association said. (Jakarta Post)

“What was important was that, first, we had to get two winning points in singles, and then another win in either doubles or singles.”

Starting today, December 5, the Indonesian shuttlers will partake in the singles events, as they look to secure more gold medals and help their country climb up the tally.