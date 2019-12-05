Indonesian athletes offered authentic home food to boost morale at SEA Games 2019

Indonesia have sent their best athletes and officials to Manila in the Philippines for the Southeast Asian Games (SEA) 2019, and it appears they will now have some familiar flavours for company too.

The Jakarta Post is reporting that The National Olympic Committee (NOC) team has opened kitchens that are now serving hot, authentic Indonesian dishes to the nation’s athletes, journalists and officials in order to get the best out of them at the SEA Games events.

“We have provided dozens of dishes, allowing our fellow Indonesians to gather here and taste a bit of home through these foods,” Indonesia contingent cuisine head Desi Arianti said.

The kitchens have been established in several locations including Metro Manila, New Clark City, Subic, Batangas, Tagatay and La Union, per the report, and are serving a variety of Indonesian delicacies such as “rendang”, “Cakalang suwir” and “orek tempeh”.

“We are ready to serve until the Games finish,” Desi further said.

NOC chief Raja “Okto” Sapta Oktohari elaborated on the need to bring Indonesian people together at the event through the medium of good, homely food.

“We did this at the 2016 Rio Olympics and the results were impressive. That is why we are doing this again this time. We need to create a common space where everybody can talk nicely to each other,” Okto mentioned.