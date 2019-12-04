SEA Games 2019 Day 4 roundup: Cambodia seal shock semifinal football qualification, Philippines still lead in medals tally

Day 4 of the Southeast Asian Games (SEA) 2019 was excitement personified, but by the end of it, the host nation Philippines remained on top of the medals pile with an updated total of 56 golds and an overall tally of 119 medals.

The highlight of the day came in the U-22 football event, where Group A saw some exciting matches with Philippines taking on Timor-Leste and Malaysia taking on Cambodia.

Rather surprisingly, Cambodia were the ones who got the job done, winning 3-1 thanks to goals from In Sodavid , Sieng Chanthea and Keo Sokpheng and sealing qualification for the semifinals of the tournament.

The other Group A match ended 6-1 in favour of Philippines, but it mattered little as Cambodia’s superior goal difference after four matches ensured that the Angkor Warriors join Myanmar in the last four of the event.

GROUP A

Team Name Matches Played Points Goal difference (GD)

Myanmar U-22 4 1o 4

Cambodia U-22 4 7 6

Philippines U-22 4 7 5

Malaysia U-22 4 4 1

Timor Leste U-22 4 0 -16

GROUP B

Team Name Matches Played Points Goal difference (GD)

Vietnam U-22 4 12 13

Indonesia U-22 4 9 11

Thailand U-22 4 9 10

Laos U-22 4 4 -4

Singapore U-22 4 1 -6

Brunei U-22 4 0 -24

But Philippines had plenty to cheer on this day as well, with James Deiparine making history in the swimming event and breaking a 10 year record in the process.

He laid down the marker in the men’s 100-meter breaststroke category, clinching gold and becoming the first Filipino in ten years to win in the event of swimming.

Elsewhere, the Philippines also managed to beat Vietnam in the men’s volleyball event, booking their place in the semifinals in the process after a dominant victory.

Vietnam bagged gold of their own in the men’s gymnastics horizontal bar category thanks to Dinh Phuong Thanh doing the business, but the Vietnamese continue to remain behind Philippines in the overall medals tally.

Young Rahmat Abdullah performed admirably in his SEA Games debut, bagging gold for Indonesia in the 73kg men’s clean and jerk weightlifting event.

The effect of Typhoon Kammuri could still be felt in some places, and the SEA Games 2019 Surfing event was postponed again due to the danger of the typhoon.

All in all, it was another exciting day of action, and while we may not be able to cover it all for you here, we do have the updated medals tally after Day 4 at the SEA Games 2019.