Cambodia Prime Minister lauds SEA Games 2019 football team for reaching semi finals

Cambodia reached the SEA Games 2019 semi finals by beating Malaysia 3-1 in a crunch game to decide the second Group A team to enter the last four, and in the aftermath, the U-22 side has been lauded by their own Prime Minister.

Cambodian PM Hun Sen is the longest serving Prime Minister in the world, and took to social media to congratulate his nation’s young guns as they achieved the impossible.

The PM’s post can be translated (roughly) into English with the following caption:

“Congratulations and appreciate the youth national football team under 22 years u22 Cambodia took victory over u22 Malaysia in the result (Cambodia 3:1 Malaysia) In Sports Event Sea Games 2019 in the Philippines, which Cambodia will climb up to the competition in the middle of the middle.

Thank you all brothers and sisters for all the nephews fans. Especially the ones who attended their live at the stadium and by TV.

I wish Cambodia football team get success next to the sport event of sea games 2019.”

Myanmar had already qualified for the semi finals from Group A, and it was expected that either Philippines or Malaysia will join them, but goals from In Sodavid , Sieng Chanthea and Keo Sokpheng proved enough to secure a famous 3-1 win over Harimau Malaya and seal a place for the Angkor Warriors in the final four.