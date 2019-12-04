The 2019 SEA Games have been very successful for hosts Philippines so far, who are leading the medal tally. The home nation has been on a gold frenzy and is dominating arena after arena. Their successes have now reached the swimming pool, where swimmer James Deiparine has broken a 10-year-old record!

Philippines swimmer James Deiparine has broken a 10-year-old SEA Games record on his way to a gold medal in Men’s 100-metre breaststroke. Deiparine’s time of 1 minute and 1.46 seconds smashed the tournament record of 1 minute and 1.60 seconds that Vietnam’s Nguyen Huu Viet set in 2009. He also broke the national record of 1 minute and 2 seconds which he himself set in Kuala Lumpur two years ago.

Furthermore, Deiparine also delivered the Philippines their first swimming gold medal in a decade. The swimmer himself was the silver medalist in 2017 but won his country their first gold since 2009, when Daniel Coakley, Miguel Molina, and Ryan Arabejo had stood atop the podium in several events.

Meanwhile, the Philippines have won a total of fifty-six gold medals, forty-one silver medals, and twenty-five bronze as they continue to dominate the medal tally. However, the hosts will not be bringing back a medal in football with them, after they were eliminated in the Men’s tournament group stage.