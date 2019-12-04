SEA Games |

Fans react in shock as Cambodia beat Malaysia 3-1 and qualify for SEA Games 2019 semis

An inspired display by a fearless Cambodian U-22 team proved enough as the Angkor Warriors managed to beat Malaysia U-22 3-1 at the SEA Games 2019. As a result, Cambodia now make it through it to the semifinals at the expense of Philippines and Malaysia.

Both Cambodia and Malaysia had to win this game in order to seal their qualification for the last four along with Myanmar U-22 from Group A, but it was Cambodia who came out on top.

Shocked fans have taken to social media to react to the result that was certainly unexpected before the tournament began a few days ago.

(Image credits: Football Association of Malaysia)

Comments