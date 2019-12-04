Fans react in shock as Cambodia beat Malaysia 3-1 and qualify for SEA Games 2019 semis

An inspired display by a fearless Cambodian U-22 team proved enough as the Angkor Warriors managed to beat Malaysia U-22 3-1 at the SEA Games 2019. As a result, Cambodia now make it through it to the semifinals at the expense of Philippines and Malaysia.

Both Cambodia and Malaysia had to win this game in order to seal their qualification for the last four along with Myanmar U-22 from Group A, but it was Cambodia who came out on top.

Shocked fans have taken to social media to react to the result that was certainly unexpected before the tournament began a few days ago.

Cambodia have reached the men’s football knockout stage at the SEA Games for the first time. Yes, first time. — Lee Seng Foo🦋 (@sengfoo88) December 4, 2019

Sukan SEA 2019 (Bola Sepak Lelaki) | Rabu, 4 Disember 2019 Masa Penuh KEMBOJA 3-1 MALAYSIA ⚽️ In Sodavid 56’ Sieng Chanthea 58’ Keo Sokpheng 68’

⚽️ Quentin Cheng 90’#FAM #HarimauMalaya #SEAGames2019 pic.twitter.com/LiHREiZXSQ — FA Malaysia (@FAM_Malaysia) December 4, 2019

Apa yg aku boleh simpulkan, overall gameplay kita sangat mengecewakan. Barisan pemain pun menghampakan. Bukan semua pemain teruk, yg positif cuma pada Luqman, Hadi, Umar, Faisal & Dominic. Ada lagi yg bagus tapi kurang dapat peluang main macam Kogi, Nik Akif, Harith & Quentin. — حارث حسنن ® (@kopiahbelacan) December 4, 2019

Minit permainan tu mmg penting, bila slalu duduk simpanan dpt main nasional jadi buntu. Ada luqman wonderkid pun yg lain barai mmg susah ler. Nasib baik game taraf friendly. — Rasyid (@rasyid135) December 4, 2019

HAHAHA — كورنيا (@audiperuzzi) December 4, 2019

Celaka!! Skuad Piala Dunia dah lakukan yang terbaik. Tiba time korang, dgn Kemboja pun kalah. Tiada jiwa patrotisme dalam permainan, contoh negative pada pemain lbih muda 👎🏻👎🏻https://t.co/4TKf49cIX5 — سيد (@SM1995__) December 4, 2019

Menghampakan ….. bukan kerana kalah tapi kerana mutu permainan mcm budak sekolah — Sir Sazly (@sirsazly) December 4, 2019

This team struggled against Timor Leste until the own goal changed the game. Today Cambodia was better organised with passion. Our players lack passion and urgency. Dear FAM, please go back to rural area, especially estates and kampungs. That’s where real talents are! — Arcot G🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@kingarcot) December 4, 2019

Instead of calling up players from the league, why not recruit players from state and district leagues?! — Arcot G🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@kingarcot) December 4, 2019

This term Sea Games for Malaysia football squad is disastrous campaign for OKS & his subordinate Some senior team look dont try to act as a leader to some U23 player is so ridiculous.#HarimauMalaya #SEAGames2019 — Hykal Mahmood 🇲🇾 (@HykalMahmood) December 4, 2019

(Image credits: Football Association of Malaysia)