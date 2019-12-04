SEA Games 2019: Surfing postponed again due to typhoon Kammuri

The impact of typhoon Kammuri on the 2019 SEA Games hasn’t been as bad as many had imagined previously. However, some events have been hit by the strong winds and have been postponed. Among those events is surfing, which was postponed again despite promising signs early on.

According to Greg Gregorio of TV5, SEA Games 2019 Surfing has been postponed again due to typhoon Kammuri. The event looked to be moving ahead after promising early signs but the organizers decided to postpone it ultimately, keeping athlete and spectator safety in mind.

JUST IN: Pagpapatuloy ng Surfing events ng 30th SEA Games, muling ipinagpaliban. — Greg Gregorio (@GVGregorio_TV5) December 4, 2019

Meanwhile, the games will continue to go forward as expected. Day 4 of the SEA Games sees over one hundred and fifty medals being contested. Hosts Philippines still top the medal tally and have already crossed the fifty gold medals mark. They remain favourites to finish on top of the table following the ten-day event.

Early on Day 4, some major upsets took place in football. Cambodia U-23 team played their part in one as they beat Malaysia to advance to the semi-finals of the Men’s Football tournament. Philippines, on the other hand, were knocked out despite their impressive victory over Timor-Leste. They finished behind Cambodia on goal difference.