Vietnam have a great opportunity to knock rivals, and current SEA Games gold medal holders, Thailand out of the Men’s tournament this year. However, the Southeast Asian side will have to do so without star main Nguyen Quang Hai, who has been ruled out of their match due to an injury.

Nguyen Quang Hai has been ruled out of Vietnam U-23’s SEA Games 2019 group stage match against Thailand, after contracting an injury in the previous match against Singapore. The midfielder could also be suffering from fatigue after a busy year, during which he turned up regularly for his club and country.

Vietnam Football Federation released a statement on Quang Hai’s injury:

The results of the shooting showed that Quang Hai’s injury was not beyond the initial predictions of the team doctor. The midfielder has injured the muscle behind his left leg and needs a break to recover. Therefore, Quang Hai will not play against U22 Thailand tomorrow.

Vietnam currently stand on top of Group B of the SEA Games 2019 Men’s Football tournament, having won four of their games so far. However, the Southeast Asian side is not ensured a semi-final birth just yet.

The Golden Dragons face Thailand next, who are three points behind them in third place. Indonesia, meanwhile, are second with nine points as well. As a result, a win for Thailand and Indonesia will see Vietnam exit the competition. On the other hand, a win for Vietnam will see current gold medal holders, Thailand, exit the tournament in the group stage itself.