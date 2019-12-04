Yeoh Li Tian creates history by winning first-ever chess gold medal for Malaysia in SEA Games

Malaysia’s Yeoh Li Tian created history by becoming the first-ever chess gold medal winner for his country in South East Asian Games. This is the first time that Malaysia managed a gold medal in chess, having won bronze medals in previous SEA Games.

The 20-year-old clinched the gold medal in the men’s rapid chess event with 6.5 points, leaving Vietnam’s Nguyen Ngoc Truong Son behind because of a better tie-breaker score after both finished with same points. Malaysia had previously won bronze medal in chess in 2011 and 2013 SEA Games.

Bravo!!! Kontinjen Malaysia

Emas Yang Ke 12 Dari Atlet Chess 🇲🇾♟Yeoh Li Tian Kategori Rapid Men’s #KontinjenMALAYSIA pic.twitter.com/HrwlmBkUa4 — #TeamMALAYSIA 🇲🇾 (@AtletMalaysia) December 3, 2019

Yeoh had come into the event with his eyes set on the silver and bronze medals as this was his first SEA Games.

“I did not expect to win the gold medal, as I only targeted to win silver or bronze. I knew I had a chance but I did not expect I would get the gold medal in my first [SEA Games] appearance.

“It was very difficult because Vietnamese players won many games, so I also need to win a lot of games,” he said, as quoted by Stadium Astro.

Image Courtesy: Stadium Astro