Philippines recognized as best SEA Games organizer by Sports Industry Awards Asia

The 2019 SEA Games are up and running after a few early hiccups. The games’ pre-ceremony period was marred by criticisms and controversies, however, the ship finally seems to have steadied. Furthermore, the Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee has been recognized as the best games organizers by the Sports Industry Awards Asia.

The Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (PHIGSOC) has been recognized as the best SEA Games organizers by the Sports Industry Awards Asia. The Asian award body cited the organizers’ efforts in staging a ‘world-class’ opening ceremony, as well as a record fifty-six sports for the same. (via Philippines News Agency)

SPIA chief executive officer Eric Gottschalk handed an award to PHIGSOC chairman Alan Peter Cayetano and chief operating officer Ramon Suzara to recognize their contributions in a conference on Tuesday, December 3.

Meanwhile, Day 4 of the SEA Games is underway with one hundred and sixty-two medals at stake. Hosts Philippines still lead the medal tally with a total of one hundred and six medals, almost half of which are gold. Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore make up the top five but Laos and Timor-Leste are yet to win a gold medal.