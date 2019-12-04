Malaysia’s SEA Games 2019 silat athlete Faizul Nasir rushed to hospital after falling unconscious

Malaysian silat athlete Faizul Nasir had to be rushed to the hospital after he was knocked unconscious by Philippines’ Dines Dumaan in the 55kg category of the men’s tanding event at the South East Asian (SEA) Games 2019 on Monday. The host nation’s athlete was eventually named the winner after Faizul had to withdraw from the event.

Dumaan appeared to be kicking the Malaysian athlete, after which he was left unconscious and ultimately taken to the hospital. Here’s a video of the incident.

After football incident Justin Baas shown lack of respect toward Malaysian players. Another incident yet again occur yesterday on pencak silat event on Malaysia athlete. Meanwhile team medical late to react to give full attention or treatment.#SEAGamesfail2019 #SEAGames2019 pic.twitter.com/QJGILcEONx — Hykal Mahmood 🇲🇾 (@HykalMahmood) December 4, 2019

“I went to the hospital, he was still being stabilised. No visitors were allowed. When I get the news that he is better and visitors are allowed, I will pay him another visit,” deputy Sports Minister Steven Sim had said as per Straits Times.