SEA Games 2019 gold medallist Edgar Xavier Marvelo’s father passes away while he competes in the event

The South-East Asian (SEA) 2019 Games are now in full flow with hosts Philippines leading the line in the medals tally. Such sporting events bring with them some bittersweet stories and Indonesia’s Edgar Xavier Marvelo’s story is one of them.

Marvelo won two gold medals for his country in men’s Gunshu and Daoshu events of Wushu and while he was competing in the events, his father passed away back home. He was only informed of the sad news after he won the gold medals.

“He dedicates his gold medal to his country and to his father,” a post on SEA Games 2019 Facebook page read.

The Indonesian star posted a picture of himself with the two gold medals he’s won and dedicated them to his father.