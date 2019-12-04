WATCH: Ronaldo wishes The Azkals luck ahead of crunch SEA Games 2019 encounter vs Timor Leste

Men’s football at the South East Asian (SEA) Games 2019 is now set to enter its last set of group stage encounter with host Philippines set to face Timor Leste later today in a crunch match. The Azkals’ hopes of qualification to the semifinals hang by a thread and they will have to depend on the result of the other match between Cambodia and Malaysia to see them through.

The Azkals, however, has one of the sports’ all-time greats in Ronaldo wishing them luck ahead of the match. Philippines need to defeat Timor-Leste and hope that the encounter between Cambodia and Malaysia ends in a draw. Myanmar have already qualified for the semi-finals with 10 points in 4 matches while Philippines, Cambodia and Malaysia are all on four points in Group A.

“Hi, I’m Ronaldo and want to wish the Azkals team good luck and I hope you can win the tournament,” Ronaldo said in a video posted by The Azkals.

The SEA Games 2019 men’s football encounter between Philippines and Timor-Leste is set to kick off at 4 PM HKT today and will be played at the Binan Football Stadium in Laguna, Philippines. You can catch all the LIVE update from the encounter on FOX Sports Asia.