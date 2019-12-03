SEA Games 2019: True sportsmanship from hosts Philippines as they cheer for Timor-Leste

Even as hosts Philippines continue to enjoy a huge lead at the top of the medals tally at the ongoing SEA Games 2019, an online wave of support from Timor-Leste – largely from Filipino netizens – have gained pace on social media over the past couple of days.

Inquirer.net reports that Filipino netizens have expressed their keenness to support Timor Leste’s athletes who are yet to win any medal in the SEA Games 2019.

One of the many tweets can be seen below, as @markotan143 writes: “Go Timor Leste! We, Filipinos supports you! As SEAGAMES tagline, We win as One!”

Another social media user named Avriel Anne Pediongco showed her support by sharing the post of one Timor Leste athlete named David Espirito Santo Morais on Facebook earlier today. Morais’ post featured photos of him alongside other teammates during the opening ceremony of the games.

“Philippines, let us all support our beloved brothers and sisters from Timor-Leste by encouraging them to train here in the country with our highly motivated athletes even after the #30thSEAGames,”

“Let us cheer for Timor Leste!” she added. “You can do it our brothers and sisters in East Timor.”

She ended her post, writing that she wants the team to return to their country “with a smile and something to celebrate”.

Another netizen, Ves Garcia, expressed her backing for the Timor Leste team on Twitter.

“[Philippines] lead in the SEA Games really made us proud,” she said, “but we will be happier if Timor-Leste would also win medals to bring with them as the SEAG ends.”

PH lead in the SEA Games really made us proud, but we will be happier if Timor-Leste would also win medals to bring with them as the SEAG ends. 🥺 It's not just about the competition. It's about compassion. Let us cheer for Timor-Leste!🥰 #SEAGames2019#WeWinAsOne — Ves Garcia 🌻 (@vesahgee) December 3, 2019

Check out a few similar tweets right below:

Its nice to see my fellow kababayans cheering for East Timor ❤ that is indeed the real spirit of the southeast asian games #TimorLeste pic.twitter.com/TKRFWIL1WC — Ronald (@HashtagRonald) December 3, 2019