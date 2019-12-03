SEA Games 2019 Day 3 roundup: Philippines maintain lead in medals tally, Vietnam closing in with 23 gold medals

At the end of Day 3 at the SEA Games 2019, Philippines are still on top of the medals tally with 47 gold medals, while second-placed Vietnam improved on their tally from Day 2 to finish at 23 gold medals.

Earlier during the day, several sporting events of the SEA Games 2019 had to be rescheduled for a later date or even cancelled altogether due to Typhoon Tisoy. The Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC) also revealed that all competition and venue managers had been instructed to be ready with contingency plans, in case the typhoon further affects the Games.

Beach Volleyball events which were scheduled to be held between 4th to 6th December have been rescheduled while Canoe, kayak, and traditional boat race have been pushed to December 6 to 8.

Mai-Waikru event will now take place from 4th to 5th December while windsurfing and sailing have been affected as well. Both the events will now take place on 5th December while 3rd December’s surfing events now stand cancelled. Skateboarding in Tagaytay has been postponed as well.

“A few days ago, I gave instructions to all the competition and venue managers to be ready with the contingency plan,” said PHISGOC chief operating officer Ramon Suzara.

“This has been placed a long time ago. There’s an operating policy for all the competition and venue managers in case there are typhoons. We have instructed some venues to put down the tents in advance. All competition managers, technical delegates are ready,” he added.

Meanwhile, Myanmar have gained a strong lead at the top of Group A table in football, while in Group B, it is Vietnam who is leading at the moment. Both Myanmar and Vietnam have almost ensured their births in the knockout stages, while Cambodia, Malaysia and the Philippines are still battling hard to get there from Group A.

GROUP A

Team Name Matches Played Points Goal difference (GD)

Myanmar U-22 4 1o 4

Cambodia U-22 3 4 4

Malaysia U-22 3 4 3

Philippines U-22 3 4 0

Timor Leste U-22 3 0 -11

GROUP B

Team Name Matches Played Points Goal difference (GD)

Vietnam U-22 4 12 13

Indonesia U-22 4 9 11

Thailand U-22 4 9 10

Laos U-22 4 4 -4

Singapore U-22 4 1 -6

Brunei U-22 4 0 -24

Some of the other medal winners from Day 3 at the SEA Games 2019 are Bahtiar Muhammad Addeen (Indonesia), Garcia Robert Andrew (Philippines) and Desmond Pragasam Darren Rahul Pragasam who won the gold, silver and bronze respectively in squash, and Berther Amita Marie Nicolette (Singapore), Wong Maxine Jie Xinerthier (Singapore) and Do Thi Anh (Vietnam) who won the gold, silver and bronze respectively in fencing – individual foil.

The final medals tally at the end of Day 3 at the SEA Games 2019 is as follows: