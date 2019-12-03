Multiple SEA Games 2019 events cancelled or rescheduled due to Typhoon Tisoy

Several sporting events of the South East Asian Game 2019 have either been rescheduled for a later date or have been cancelled altogether due to Typhoon Tisoy. The Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (Phisgoc) has revealed that all the competition and venue managers have been instructed to be ready with the contingency plan.

Beach Volleyball events which were scheduled to be held between 4th to 6th December will be rescheduled while Canoe, kayak, and traditional boat race have been pushed to December 6 to 8.

Mai-Waikru event will now take place from 4th to 5th December while windsurfing and sailing have been affected as well. Both the events will now take place on 5th December while 3rd December’s surfing events now stand cancelled. Skateboarding in Tagaytay has been postponed as well.

“A few days ago, I gave instructions to all the competition and venue managers to be ready with the contingency plan,” said Phisgoc chief operating officer Ramon Suzara as per Rappler.

“This has been placed a long time ago. There’s an operating policy for all the competition and venue managers in case there are typhoons. We have instructed some venues to put down the tents in advance. All competition managers, technical delegates are ready,” said Suzara

Suzara said that for basketball and volleyball, fans will not be allowed to watch the events, even though their matches will go ahead as scheduled, as of now.

“There’s the teams, technical officials but without the viewing public. If it’s really strong, we’ll have to cancel or postpone,” he said.