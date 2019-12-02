SEA Games 2019 Day 2 roundup: Triathlon, Arnis sweep help hosts maintain lead, Vietnam second with 15 gold medals

The SEA Games 2019 officially kicked off on December 1 and on Day 1, hosts Philippines emerged clear leaders in the medals’ tally with as many as 21 gold medals. On Day 2, the Philippines extended their lead at the top of the medals tally, as they won another 17 gold medals.

Day 2 began with Indonesia adding two more gold medals to their tally, taking their total to three golds, six silver and six bronze medals. They won their first gold medal in Men’s Water Polo after winning three of their four round-robin matches.

The second gold medal for Indonesia was won by Jauhari Johan in the Men’s individual category of Duathlon while Joey Reyes of Philippines and Nattawut Srinate of Thailand won the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Afterwards, the Philippines Men’s and Women’s 3×3 Basketball teams completed a clean sweep, by winning gold in their respective events. The Philippines Women’s team won first by beating Thailand, followed by the Men’s team who beat Indonesia to claim their gold medal.

In fact, the Philippines Men’s team won all of its 8 games of the tournament – 6 in the preliminary round and 2 in the playoffs, making their run a complete success.

In the afternoon, Thailand reached the semifinals of the women’s football tournament in the SEA Games 2019 by beating Indonesia 5-1 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

Kanyanat Chetthabutr was their main star as the 20-year-old scored a hattrick in less than half an hour from kick-off. Silawan Intamee then made it 4-0 to the Thai women in the 42nd minute.

Thailand’s fifth goal was scored by Suchawadee Nildhamrong, while Rani Mulyasari scored Indonesia’s consolation goal.

At the same time, Myanmar defeated Malaysia 5-0 in their final group match at the Binan Football Stadium, also to progress to the semifinals of women’s football.

They hence joined 2017 SEA Games gold medallists Vietnam, silver medalists Thailand and semifinalists Philippines in the last four of the 2019 SEA Games.

Next came Arnis, as the Philippines team continued their dominance from Sunday. On Day 2, the Men’s team won three gold medals and a silver and the Women’s team won four golds in the SEA Games 2019 Arnis full-contact padded stick event at the Angeles University Foundation in Pampanga.

Jesfer Huquire (bantamweight). Elmer Manlapas (featherweight) and Carloyd Tejada (welterweight) won gold for the Philippines Men’s team, while Billy Joel Valenzuela (lightweight) had to settle for silver.

Later in the day, Sheena Del Monte, Jedah-Marie Soriano, Ross Ashley Monville and Abegail Abad turned in impressive performances to win their respective weight classes.

Finally, Philippines weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz won her first SEA Games gold medal on Monday, by topping the 55-kg weight division in the SEA Games 2019 at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Diaz lifted a total of 211kg – 91kg in the snatch and 120kg in the clean and jerk – to edge out Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Thuy (197kg) who won silver and Indonesia’s Juliana Klarisa (175kg) who won the bronze medal.

