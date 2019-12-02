SEA Games 2019: Philippines’ Hidilyn Diaz wins her first SEA Games gold medal in weightlifting

Philippines weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz won her first SEA Games gold medal on Monday, by topping the 55-kg weight division in the SEA Games 2019 at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

ESPN reports that Diaz lifted a total of 211kg – 91kg in the snatch and 120kg in the clean and jerk – to edge out Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Thuy (197kg) who won silver and Indonesia’s Juliana Klarisa (175kg) who won the bronze medal.

“It was my first time to have my parents here, but it was fun. I’m glad I was able to perform well. I want to thank God and everyone who prayed for me,” Diaz told reporters after her win.

“All the preparations and hard work paid off. I want to thank everyone who came here to support me.”

“I got nervous when the Vietnamese lifted 83kg in her first attempt. I lifted 88kg, so I felt pressured. But at the end of the day, I went back to my technique and zeroed in on what my coaches told me, that I can do this,” she added further, before concluding:

“The people were overwhelming. I didn’t know how to control the crowd. But I’m grateful that they were there to push me.”