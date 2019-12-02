LOOK: Updated schedule for different SEA Games events

The Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC) have made amendments on the schedule on certain events in preparation for the upcoming arrival of Typhoon Tisoy.

Competition for events such as Canoe Kayak Traditional Boat Race, Muay Thai, Pencak Silat, Sailing/Windsurfing, Triathlon/Duathlon, Modern Pentathlon, Surfing have been moved to later schedules while other events like Table Tennis, Sepak Takraw, Chess, Beach Handball, Rowing, Surfing, and Open Water Swim won’t have any changes.

Here are the full updates in a statement released by PHISGOC Sports Director Karen Tanchanco-Caballero: