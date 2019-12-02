SEA Games 2019: Philippines’ domination in Arnis continues on Day 2, pockets 7 more gold medals

The Philippines Arnis team continued their dominance on Monday as well, as the Men’s team won three gold medals and a silver and the Women’s team won four golds in the SEA Games 2019 Arnis full-contact padded stick event at the Angeles University Foundation in Pampanga.

Jesfer Huquire clinched gold after beating Vietnam’s Cong Quoc Van in the Men’s bantamweight division. Elmer Manlapas then defeated Duc Tri Nguyen from Vietnam for another gold in the featherweight category.

Carloyd Tejada bested Thanh Tung Vuong of Vietnam to win the Philippines’ third gold medal of the day in Arnis, in the welterweight division.

Meanwhile, Billy Joel Valenzuela had to settle for silver after being defeated by Cambodia’s Mengly Yong in the Men’s lightweight category.

Later in the day, Sheena Del Monte, Jedah-Marie Soriano, Ross Ashley Monville and Abegail Abad turned in impressive performances to win their respective weight classes at the Angeles University Foundation Arena.

Del Monte beat Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Huong in the bantamweight category, while Soriano won against Oo Maw Maw of Myanmar in the featherweight final.

Monville defeated Myanmar’s Aye Moe Mo in the lightweight division, while Abegail Abad ruled the welterweight category with a win over Nguyen Thi Cuc of Vietnam.