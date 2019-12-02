SEA Games 2019: Double delight for Philippines in 3x3 basketball as both Men's and Women's teams win gold

It was a double delight for the Philippines on Monday at the SEA Games 2019, as both the Men’s and Women’s teams won gold in their respective events in 3×3 Basketball. The Philippines Women’s team won first by beating Thailand, followed by the Men’s team who beat Indonesia to claim their gold medal.

The Philippines Women’s team exacted revenge on Thailand for their loss in the preliminary rounds, to capture the gold medal.

Afril Bernardino scored 10 points, Jack Animam and Janine Pontejos scored three points each and Clare Castro chipped in with one point, as they collectively powered the Philippines to an exhilarating 17-13 win at the Fil Oil Flying V Arena in San Juan on Monday.

This was followed by the Philippines Men’s team winning their SEA Games 2019 gold medal as well, with a 21-9 drubbing of Indonesia.

The Philippines’ CJ Perez outscored the entire Indonesia team with 10 points, while Chris Newsome and Jason Perkins chalked up 4 points apiece.

Finally, Mo Tautuaa added 3 points, including the game-winning two-pointer as the host crowd went wild after witnessing their country’s back-to-back gold medal victories.

In fact, the Philippines Men’s team won all of its 8 games of the tournament – 6 in the preliminary round and 2 in the playoffs, making their run a complete success.