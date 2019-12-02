The Gilas Pilpinas Women’s 3×3 team are champions of the 2019 SEA Games 3×3 Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Led by the heroics of Afril Bernardino, the Filipinos avenged their earlier preliminary round loss to Thailand with a win in the finale to clinch the gold medal for the host nation.

Bernardino left her Thai defenders in the dust, getting to the cup at will and finishing several difficult drives. The National University standout even received MVP chants from the home crowd.

She connected on series of and-one plays and gave the Philippines a comfortable 12-5 lead with 5:43 remaining.

But the Thais did not go down quietly, as they made a run of their own in the dying minutes of the game and were down by just four with 44 ticks left. The Philippines clamped down on defense and prevented Thailand from completing the comeback.