Gilas Pilipinas 3×3 teams secured back-to-back Gold medals, as the group of CJ Perez, Moala Tautuaa, Jason Perkins, and Chris Newsome continued the team’s unbeaten run in the 2019 SEA Games 3×3 Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Inspired by their Women’s team counterparts who also won gold in the match prior, the Filipinos outclassed Indonesia, 21-9 in the finale inside the FilOil Flying V Arena on Monday.

Perez saved his best performance for last, finding the groove early on and giving the home team a comfortable margin. Gilas did not surrender the lead the rest of the match, as Perez got the crowd off its feet with a ferocious one-hand poster at the six-minute mark.

Tautuaa delivered the finishing touches with a two-pointer that gave the Filipinos the gold at the 2:25 mark of the game.