SEA Games 2019: Philippines surpasses SEA Games 2017 gold medal haul within two days

On just the second day of the ongoing SEA Games 2019, hosts Philippines hit the 25 gold medals mark and thereby surpassed their own gold medal output from the 2017 edition of the SEA Games.

Gold medals from Monica Torres (duathlon), Lea Denise Belgira (women’s downhill mountain bike) and John Derick Farr (men’s downhill mountain bike) on Monday assured the Philippines a better finish this time than in the event held two years ago, where they only got 24 gold medals in total.

On Day 1, the Philippines had ended the day with 22 Gold, 12 Silver and 9 Bronze medals. At the time of writing, they had added 7 more gold and 5 more silver, while their bronze tally remains unchanged.

According to reports from Inquirer.net, the Philippines are expecting more gold medals coming their way in the days to follow, in the SEA Games 2019.

Right now, the overall medals tally is as follows:

Country Gold Silver Bronze Total Philippines 29 17 9 55 Vietnam 10 17 14 41 Indonesia 6 8 8 22 Thailand 6 5 13 24 Malaysia 5 2 6 13 Singapore 3 4 7 14 Cambodia 1 3 9 13 Brunei 1 2 3 6 Myanmar 0 3 12 15 Laos 0 0 2 2 Timor-Leste 0 0 0 0

Over the course of the next few days, nearly ten thousand athletes from Southeast Asia will take part in fifty-six sports, in the SEA Games 2019. A total of five hundred and thirty-events will take place at the same time, which means that the same number of medals will be handed out.

The nation with the most gold medals on December 11 will effectively ‘win’ the SEA Games 2019.