Indonesia add two more gold medals to SEA Games 2019 tally on Day 2

Indonesia have added two more gold medals to their South East Asian Games 2019 tally on Day 2 to take their total to three golds, six silver and six bronze medals. They had won their first gold medal in Men’s Water Polo after winning three of their four round-robin matches.

The second gold medal for Indonesia was won by Jauhari Johan in the Men’s individual category of Duathlon while Joey Reyes of Philippines and Nattawut Srinate of Thailand won the silver and bronze medals respectively. Jauhari clocked a time of 1 hour, 52 minutes and 51 seconds to clinch the gold, followed by Reyes who clocked 1 hour, 53 minutes and 4 seconds and Srinate who missed out on silver by a second.

Their third gold medal came through weightlifting as Windy Cantika Aisah finished at the top in the women’s 49 kg category. Pyae Pyae Phyo of Myanmar and Ngo Thi Quyen of Vietnam won the silver and bronze medals respectively. Windy lifted a total of 190 kgs including both Snatch and Clean & Jerk, followed by Phyo, who lifted a total of 180 kgs and Thi Quyen who lifted 172 kgs.

With these two golds, Indonesia moved up to the fifth spot in the medal tally, overtaking Singapore, who have as many gold medals but three silver and five bronze medals respectively.

Image Courtesy: Indozone & Java Pos