Three-time gold medallist Eduard Folayang claims there’s no such thing as perfect SEA Games – Report

Three-time South East Asian Games gold medallist in wushu, Philippines’ Eduard Folayang has claimed that there’s no such thing as perfect SEA Games. The event has come under immense scrutiny after multiple reports of mismanagement and logistical problems before the opening ceremony.

Folayang, who has gold medals in the 2003, 2005 and 2011 editions of the SEA Games, stated that ‘there will always be something to complain about’ and athletes should focus on their respective sports and not look for luxury.

“We’ve experienced some inconveniences ourselves. In my first SEA Games, there were things to complain about. Our bus was hot, and there was no air-conditioning. There will always be something to complain about,” said Folayang as reported by GMA News.

“As an athlete, you can’t afford to look for luxury. You cannot expect that. You’ll be lucky if given a good facility, but having inconveniences is part of being an athlete. You don’t go there for vacation, after all.

“Instead of boosting our nationalism because we are the host country, some would rather focus on the negativity and shortcomings. There’s no such thing as a perfect SEA Games. Regardless of the host, there could be something to complain about,” he stressed.

“My point is, being a SEA Games athlete myself, it is really good that we now have world-class facilities. But if we focus on the issues, then we’re really going nowhere. Instead of boosting the athletes’ confidence, they might rather feel the negativity,” he added.

“What if the athletes become complacent and tell themselves it’s OK to lose because of all the shortcomings? What happens if their mindset turns out to be that way?”