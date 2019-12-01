SEA Games 2019 Day 1 roundup: Dancesport, Arnis sweep gets hosts on top, Vietnam second with 8 gold medals

The SEA Games 2019 officially kicked off on December 1 following the opening ceremony a day earlier. On Day 1, the Games witnessed a host of medal events and in the end, it was hosts Philippines who emerged clear leaders in the medals’ tally with as many as 21 gold medals.

First up on Day 1 was Men’s Triathlon, which handed hosts Philippines their first gold medal. Triathlete John ‘Rambo’ Chicano was joined by his compatriot Andrew Reomlino on the podium, as the pair finished first and second respectively, to complete a one-two finish for the hosts.

Muhammad Ahlul Firman from Indonesia bagged the bronze medal in Men’s Triathlon, with a third-place finish.

Philippines may have bagged their first medal of the SEA Games 2019 – but it was Indonesia who won the first medal of the competition overall.

Indonesia secured the top spot in Men’s Water Polo by building up an unassailable lead and are now guaranteed of the gold medal. In doing so, they ended Singapore’s monopoly in the event, as they lost out on gold for the first time in fifty-two years.

Later, Kim Mangrobang helped the Philippines win their second gold medal by emerging first in the Women’s Triathlon, and her compatriot Kim Kilgroe finished second, thus sealing a one-two podium finish for the Philippines in both categories of the Triathlon event.

Before noon, Thailand and Malaysia had secured their first gold medals of the SEA Games 2019. While the former secured top spot in Women’s Water Polo, the latter bagged gold in Wushu’s Taolu Taijiquan discipline.

Thailand dominated opponents Singapore and Philippines in a round-robin format in the Women’s Water Polo, winning three of their four games and sealing top spot. Singapore, meanwhile, secured second-place and a silver medal.

Meanwhile, Brunei also bagged a gold medal in the Taolu Nandao discipline while Singapore secured top spot in Taolu Changquan.

The Philippines Women’s team then beat Indonesia by a scoreline of 670-660 to bag the gold medal in Sepak Takraw – Hoop. Heavyweights Myanmar, who were among the favourites to win the gold medal, finished third and sealed the bronze medal, their first of the 2019 games.

Later in the afternoon, Dexler Bolambao, Nino Mark Talledo and Villardo Cunamay and Mike Banares won gold medals for the Philippines in Arnis – Bolambao defeated Paing Soc of Myanmar in the bantamweight division, Talledo beat Vu Van Kien of Vietnam in the featherweight category, Villardo Cunamay beat Yong Mengly of Cambodia, and Banares – who is also the captain of the team – beat Phu Thai of Vietnam in the heavyweight division.

Before Day 1 drew to a close, the Philippines extended their reign at the top of the medals tally at the SEA Games 2019, thanks to their domination in Dancesport. A total of 13 dancesport events were open for competition at the Games and the Philippines won gold medals in ten of them.

The final medals tally at the end of Day 1 in the SEA Games, is as follows: