SEA Games |

SEA Games 2019: Philippines dominate Dancesport, win ten gold medals

SEA Games 2019: Philippines dominate Dancesports, win ten gold medals

On Sunday, the Philippines continued their reign at the top of the medals tally at the SEA Games 2019, thanks to their domination in Dancesport. A total of 13 dancesport events were open for competition at the Games and the Philippines won gold medals in ten of them.

Check out the Philippines team’s medal winners for dancesport right below:

Event

Medal winners for the Philippines

Slow Foxtrot

Mark Jayson Gayon
Mary Joy Renigen

Tango

Sean Mischa Aranar
Ana Leonila Nualla

Viennese Waltz

Sean Mischa Aranar
Ana Leonila Nualla

Waltz

Mark Jayson Gayon
Mary Joy Renigen

Five Dance

Sean Mischa Aranar
Ana Leonila Nualla
Latin Five Dance

Michael Angelo Marquez
Stephanie Sabalo

Paso Doble

Michael Angelo Marquez
Stephanie Sabalo

Solo Rumba

Wilbert Aunzo
Pearl Marie Cañeda

Cha Cha

Wilbert Aunzo
Pearl Marie Cañeda

Samba

Wilbert Aunzo
Pearl Marie Cañeda

Breaking B-Girls (silver)

Debbie Mahinay

Solo Jive (silver)

Michael Angelo Marquez
Stephanie Sabalo

Earlier in the day, Mark Jason Gayon and Mary Joy Reigen bagged the hosts’ first gold medal in Dancesport. The pair topped the Waltz category to confirm their win. Sean Mischa Aranar and Nualla Ana Leonila Manalo secured the top spot in the WDSF SEA Games Standard Tango category.

Dancesport was last held at the Southeast Asian Games in 2007.

Comments