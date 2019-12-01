SEA Games 2019: Philippines dominate Dancesport, win ten gold medals

On Sunday, the Philippines continued their reign at the top of the medals tally at the SEA Games 2019, thanks to their domination in Dancesport. A total of 13 dancesport events were open for competition at the Games and the Philippines won gold medals in ten of them.
Check out the Philippines team’s medal winners for dancesport right below:
|
Event
|
Medal winners for the Philippines
|
Slow Foxtrot
|
Mark Jayson Gayon
|
Tango
|
Sean Mischa Aranar
|
Viennese Waltz
|
Sean Mischa Aranar
|
Waltz
|
Mark Jayson Gayon
|
Five Dance
|
Sean Mischa Aranar
|Latin Five Dance
|
Michael Angelo Marquez
|
Paso Doble
|
Michael Angelo Marquez
|
Solo Rumba
|
Wilbert Aunzo
|
Cha Cha
|
Wilbert Aunzo
|
Samba
|
Wilbert Aunzo
|
Breaking B-Girls (silver)
|
Debbie Mahinay
|
Solo Jive (silver)
|
Michael Angelo Marquez
Earlier in the day, Mark Jason Gayon and Mary Joy Reigen bagged the hosts’ first gold medal in Dancesport. The pair topped the Waltz category to confirm their win. Sean Mischa Aranar and Nualla Ana Leonila Manalo secured the top spot in the WDSF SEA Games Standard Tango category.
Dancesport was last held at the Southeast Asian Games in 2007.