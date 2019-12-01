SEA Games 2019: Clean sweep for Philippines Men’s Arnis team as they pocket 4 gold medals

The Philippines Men’s Arnis team executed a clean sweep by winning all the four gold medals at the SEA Games 2019 held at the Angeles University Foundation, Pampanga on Sunday.

Take a look at the videos below:

Dexter Bolambao takes his victory lap after securing the Philippines' first gold medal in arnis!#SamaSamaSaSEAGames #SEAGames2019 #WeWinAsOne pic.twitter.com/KBrMg9xJUv — ESPN5 (@Sports5PH) December 1, 2019

Make that three golds for the Philippine arnis team today! Villardo Cunamay edges out Mengly Yong of Cambodia by majority decision in the men's lightweight full contact live stick event!#SamaSamaSaSEAGames #SEAGames2019 #WeWinAsOne pic.twitter.com/osSp7Aws4f — ESPN5 (@Sports5PH) December 1, 2019

Arnis Team Captain Mike Banares wins another gold for 🇵🇭 in Arnis. That's a total for 4 golds – a sweep today for the Philippine Team in Men's Division. Women's Division to follow shortly after the awarding ceremony #30thSEAGames2019 @gmanews_sports @gmanews @gmanewsbreaking pic.twitter.com/luMP6QH15G — Bernadette Reyes (@bernadettereyes) December 1, 2019

35-year-old Mike Banares won the fourth gold of the day after beating Thai Viet Phu of Vietnam via unanimous decision in the men’s live stick welterweight division.

Earlier, it was Dexler Bolambao, Nino Mark Talledo and Villardo Cunamay who captured gold medals in the bantamweight, featherweight and lightweight divisions respectively.

Bolambao defeated Paing Soc of Myanmar via unanimous decision to win the bantamweight division.

In the featherweight category, Talledo beat Vu Van Kien of Vietnam.

Villardo Cunamay had a height disadvantage against Yong Mengly of Cambodia, but he still prevailed over his opponent and registered Philippines’ third gold medal win in Arnis, while Banares – who is also the captain of the team – nipped Phu Thai of Vietnam in a tightly-fought encounter.

Later on Sunday, the four women’s Arnis events will be conducted and it is hoped that the Philippines will continue their domination in the sport by winning the women’s Arnis events as well.

This was also the first time in fourteen years that Arnis has been hosted in SEA Games. The last time was in 2005 when the Philippines previously hosted the event.