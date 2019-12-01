Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter slams use of ‘Manila’ song during SEA Games 2019 opening ceremony

Davao City Mayor and Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter Sara Duterte has slammed the band “The Hotdogs” for performing the song “Manila” during the SEA Games 2019 opening ceremony.

According to GMA News Online, Sara Duterte took to her Instagram account to make it clear that “inclusivity should be considered” while noting that it is the Philippine flag that is being represented by both the band and the SEA Games opening ceremony itself.

Check out her post right below:

“Didn’t they carry the Philippine flag? Why would you play the song ‘Manila’?” she asked.

“Let us not use the excuse [the fact that “Manila”] is an upbeat danceable song.”

“The SEA Games organizers should have been inclusive when we want to encourage our countrymen to cheer,” she added, before explaining:

“Yes, I’m negative, why? I am a Filipino but I don’t have one drop of Tagalog blood in me. Pure Vismin by birth and Ilocano by marriage.”

In case you did not know, “Manila” is a song by the band Hotdog, was written by its founders Dennis Garcia and the late Rene Garcia. The song describes how a man, who is now living in another country, is homesick for Manila, which he knows well and remembers fondly.

To this date, a few communities in the Philippines continue to find the song inappropriate as they feel that it is not representative of the entire country.