SEA Games 2019: Hosts Philippines stun heavyweights Indonesia, Myanmar to bag Sepak gold

It has been a successful opening day for the Philippines, as they lead the medal tally. The SEA Games 2019 hosts were quick from the start and collected gold after gold. Their tally hit ten with seven of those in gold. Most notable, perhaps, was the Women’s team win in Sepak Takraw, over heavyweights Thailand and Malaysia.

The Philippines Women’s team beat Indonesia by a scoreline of 670-660 to bag the gold medal in Sepak Takraw – Hoop. Heavyweights Myanmar, who were among the favourites to win the gold medal, finished third and sealed the bronze medal, their first of the 2019 games.

The members of the gold medal-winning team were as follows – Deseree Autor, Josefina Maat, Sarah Jean Kalalo, Jean Marie Sucalit, and Mary Ann Lopez.

Elsewhere, the Philippines started their day brightly with two one-two finishes in Men’s and Women’s Triathlon. They then swept up Dancesport to increase their gold haul to seven before adding one more through Sepak Takraw.

Tournament favourites Thailand, meanwhile, started slowly and only have one gold medal – Women’s Water Polo – in the bag. Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, and Vietnam also have secured gold medals on the first day of the 2019 SEA Games.

Much more to come on Day 1 of the SEA Games 2019, with over one hundred medals up for grabs.