SEA Games 2019: Thailand, Malaysia bag first gold as Philippines’ dominance continues

Hosts Philippines wasted no time in their gold medal pursuit on Day 1 of the 2019 SEA Games. The Southeast Asian side was quick to take the lead by winning three early golds, which they then strengthened throughout the morning. Thailand and Malaysia, meanwhile, also opened their accounts for this edition of the games.

Thailand and Malaysia secured their first gold medals of the 2019 SEA Games. While the former secured top spot in Women’s Water Polo, the latter bagged gold in Wushu’s Taolu Taijiquan discipline.

Thailand were one of three sides to take part in the Women’s Water Polo event. They dominated opponents Singapore and Philippines in a round-robin format, winning three of their four games and sealing top spot. Singapore, meanwhile, secured second-place and a silver medal with it.

Over in Taolu Taijiquan, Malaysia were joined by Brunei and Philippines on the podium. Brunei also bagged a gold medal in the Taolu Nandao discipline while Singapore secured top spot in Taolu Changquan.

Hosts Philippines continued their dominance at the top and became the first contingent to win ten medals, six of which were gold. Vietnam bagged seven for themselves, including one gold, to occupy the second spot on the medal tally.

Much more action to come in Day 1 of the SEA Games with one hundred and thirty-one medals up for grabs.