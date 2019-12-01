The 2019 SEA Games are well underway, with hosts Philippines coming out as the big winners from the early hours of the competition. The Southeast Asian side started things off with a gold in Men’s Triathlon before repeating the feat in the women’s category. The contingent added further gold in Dancesport to extend their lead at the top of the medal tally.

Philippines have gotten off to a splendid start at the 2019 SEA Games, as they secure three gold medals within the first hours of Day 1. The hosts were given an early boost in Triathlon by John Chicano, who won the first gold medal of the tournament for them. Chicano’s exploits were later repeated by Kim Mangrobang in the Women’s Triathlon, as she too secured a top podium finish.

Meanwhile, Andrew Reomlino and Kim Kilgroe finished second in Men’s and Women’s Triathlon, respectively, thus sealing a one-two podium finish for the Philippines in both categories.

Elsewhere, Mark Jason Gayon and Mary Joy Reigen bagged the hosts’ first gold medal in Dancesport. The pair topped the Waltz category to confirm their win. Aranar Sean Mischa and Nualla Ana Leonila Manalo secured the top spot in the WDSF SEA Games Standard Tango category.

Day 1 of the games promises more action with one hundred and thirty-one medals at stake our of the five hundred and thirty available.