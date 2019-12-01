SEA Games 2019: John Chicano bags first gold for hosts Philippines in Men’s Triathlon

The 2019 SEA Games are officially underway! Following the opening ceremony on November 30, the Southeast Asian Games began with their medal events on the following morning. First up was Men’s Triathlon, which handed hosts Philippines their first gold medal!

Philippines started their 2019 SEA Games campaign with a bang, all thanks to triathlete John ‘Rambo’ Chicano. The Filipino will be joined by his compatriot Kim Remolino on the podium, who finished second to complete a one-two finish for the hosts. Vietnam triathlete Le Hoang Vu bagged the bronze medal with a third-place finish.

Chicano finished his race in one hour and fifty-three minutes, almost two minutes ahead of runner-up Remolino.

While Philippines mat have bagged their first medal of the 2019 SEA Games, Indonesia beat them to the first medal of the competition overall. The Southeast Asian side secured the top spot in Men’s Water Polo by building up an unassailable lead and are now guaranteed of the gold medal. In doing so, they ended Singapore’s monopoly in the event, as they lost out on gold for the first time in fifty-two years.

Many more events are still to be contested on Day 1 of the SEA Games with one hundred and thirty-one medals up for grabs.