SEA Games 2019: Day 1 (December 1) full schedule, live stream, when and where to watch, squad, timing in PDF

Sunday, December 1 marks the official first day of the SEA Games 2019 – the 30th edition of the biennial multi-sport games event exclusively for South-East Asian nations. The event, which is hosted by the Philippines this time, began in great style on Saturday following a glittering opening ceremony.

Given below is the full schedule of all the sports events which will take place on December 1, in the SEA Games 2019. Take a look:

Football (Team event)

  1. Thailand MEN vs Singapore MEN at the Binan Football Stadium, 4:00 pm local time
  2. Laos MEN vs Brunei Darussalam MEN at the Rizal Memorial Stadium, 4:00 pm local time
  3. Vietnam MEN vs Indonesia MEN at the Rizal Memorial Stadium, 8:00 pm local time

Aquatics – Water Polo (Team event)

  1. Singapore WOMEN vs Philippines WOMEN at the New Clark City Aquatics Center, 9:00 am local time
  2. Philippines WOMEN vs Thailand WOMEN at the New Clark City Aquatics Center, 2:00 pm local time
  3. Singapore MEN vs Thailand MEN at the New Clark City Aquatics Center, 5:00 pm local time
  4. Philippines MEN vs Malaysia MEN at the New Clark City Aquatics Center, 9:00 am local time

Arnis

  1. Full Contact Live Stick (55 kg and less) MEN, semi-finals at the Angeles University Foundation, 11:00 am local time
  2. Full Contact Live Stick (+55 kg less 60 kg) MEN, semi-finals at the Angeles University Foundation, 11:20 am local time
  3. Full Contact Live Stick (+60 kg less 65 kg) MEN, semi-finals at the Angeles University Foundation, 11:40 am local time
  4. Full Contact Live Stick (+65 kg) MEN, semi-finals at the Angeles University Foundation, 12:00 am local time
  5. Full Contact Live Stick (55 kg and less) MEN, finals at the Angeles University Foundation, 12:30 am local time
  6. Full Contact Live Stick (+55 kg less 60 kg) MEN, finals at the Angeles University Foundation, 12:50 am local time
  7. Full Contact Live Stick (+60 kg less 65 kg) MEN, finals at the Angeles University Foundation, 13:10 am local time
  8. Full Contact Live Stick (+65 kg) MEN, finals at the Angeles University Foundation, 13:30 am local time
  9. Full Contact Live Stick (50 kg and less) WOMEN, semi-finals at the Angeles University Foundation, 15:00 am local time
  10. Full Contact Live Stick (+50 kg less 55 kg) WOMEN, semi-finals at the Angeles University Foundation, 15:20 am local time
  11. Full Contact Live Stick (+55 kg less 60 kg) WOMEN, semi-finals at the Angeles University Foundation, 15:40 am local time
  12. Full Contact Live Stick (+60 kg) WOMEN, semi-finals at the Angeles University Foundation, 16:00 am local time
  13. Full Contact Live Stick (50 kg and less) WOMEN, finals at the Angeles University Foundation, 16:30 am local time
  14. Full Contact Live Stick (+50 kg less 55 kg) WOMEN, finals at the Angeles University Foundation, 16:50 am local time
  15. Full Contact Live Stick (+55 kg less 60 kg) WOMEN, finals at the Angeles University Foundation, 17:10 am local time
  16. Full Contact Live Stick (+60 kg) WOMEN, finals at the Angeles University Foundation, 17:30 am local time

Badminton (Team event)

  1. Vietnam WOMEN vs Indonesia WOMEN at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex, 9:00 am local time
  2. Philippines WOMEN vs Singapore WOMEN at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex, 9:00 am local time
  3. Thailand WOMEN vs Bye WOMEN at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex, 9:00 am local time
  4. Indonesia MEN vs Bye MEN at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex, 3:00 pm local time
  5. Myanmar MEN vs Singapore MEN at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex, 3:00 pm local time
  6. Thailand MEN vs Cambodia MEN at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex, 3:00 pm local time
  7. Philippines MEN vs Malaysia MEN at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex, 3:00 pm local time

Basketball 3×3 (Team event)

  1. Indonesia MEN vs Cambodia MEN at the Fil Oil Flying V Arena, 9:00 am local time
  2. Myanmar MEN vs Malaysia MEN at the Fil Oil Flying V Arena, 9:20 am local time
  3. Malaysia WOMEN vs Vietnam WOMEN at the Fil Oil Flying V Arena, 9:40 am local time
  4. Indonesia WOMEN vs Thailand WOMEN at the Fil Oil Flying V Arena, 10:00 am local time
  5. Vietnam MEN vs Thailand MEN at the Fil Oil Flying V Arena, 10:20 am local time
  6. Philippines WOMEN vs Myanmar WOMEN at the Fil Oil Flying V Arena, 10:40 am local time
  7. Malaysia MEN vs Vietnam MEN at the Fil Oil Flying V Arena, 11:00 am local time
  8. Myanmar WOMEN vs Thailand WOMEN at the Fil Oil Flying V Arena, 11:20 am local time
  9. Cambodia MEN vs Myanmar MEN at the Fil Oil Flying V Arena, 11:40 am local time
  10. Philippines MEN vs Indonesia MEN at the Fil Oil Flying V Arena, 12:00 am local time
  11. Vietnam WOMEN vs Indonesia WOMEN at the Fil Oil Flying V Arena, 12:20 am local time
  12. Philippines WOMEN vs Malaysia WOMEN at the Fil Oil Flying V Arena, 12:40 am local time
  13. Myanmar MEN vs Philippines MEN at the Fil Oil Flying V Arena, 13:00 am local time
  14. Vietnam MEN vs Cambodia MEN at the Fil Oil Flying V Arena, 13:20 am local time
  15. Thailand MEN vs Malaysia MEN at the Fil Oil Flying V Arena, 13:40 am local time
  16. Malaysia WOMEN vs Myanmar WOMEN at the Fil Oil Flying V Arena, 14:00 am local time
  17. Indonesia WOMEN vs Philippines WOMEN at the Fil Oil Flying V Arena, 14:20 am local time
  18. Cambodia MEN vs Thailand MEN at the Fil Oil Flying V Arena, 14:40 am local time
  19. Philippines MEN vs Vietnam MEN at the Fil Oil Flying V Arena, 15:00 am local time
  20. Thailand WOMEN vs Vietnam WOMEN at the Fil Oil Flying V Arena, 15:20 am local time
  21. Indonesia MEN vs Myanmar MEN at the Fil Oil Flying V Arena, 15:40 am local time
  22. Thailand MEN vs Philippines MEN at the Fil Oil Flying V Arena, 16:00 am local time

Beach Volleyball (Team event)

  1. Thailand 1 MEN vs Cambodia 1 MEN at the Subic Tennis Court, 9:00 am local time
  2. Singapore 1 MEN vs Vietnam 1 MEN at the Subic Tennis Court, 9:00 am local time
  3. Thailand 1 MEN vs Cambodia 1 MEN at the Subic Tennis Court, 9:50 am local time
  4. Vietnam 2 MEN vs Singapore 2 MEN at the Subic Tennis Court, 9:50 am local time
  5. Singapore 1 WOMEN vs Thailand 1 WOMEN at the Subic Tennis Court, 2:00 pm local time
  6. Philippines 1 WOMEN vs Vietnam 1 WOMEN at the Subic Tennis Court, 2:00 pm local time
  7. Thailand 2 WOMEN vs Singapore 2 WOMEN at the Subic Tennis Court, 2:50 pm local time
  8. Philippines 2 WOMEN vs Vietnam 2 WOMEN at the Subic Tennis Court, 2:50 pm local time
  9. Philippines 1 MEN vs Malaysia 1 MEN at the Subic Tennis Court, 5:30 pm local time
  10. Indonesia 1 MEN vs Timor-Leste 1 MEN at the Subic Tennis Court, 5:30 pm local time
  11. Philippines 2 MEN vs Malaysia 2 MEN at the Subic Tennis Court, 6:20 pm local time
  12. Indonesia 2 MEN vs Timor-Leste 2 MEN at the Subic Tennis Court, 6:20 pm local time

Chess (Mixed, individual event)

  1. Match 1 at the Traveller’s Hotel Rialto Function Room, 3:00 pm local time
  2. Match 2 at the Traveller’s Hotel Rialto Function Room, 3:20 pm local time
  3. Match 3 at the Traveller’s Hotel Rialto Function Room, 3:40 am local time
  4. Match 4 at the Traveller’s Hotel Rialto Function Room, 4:00 am local time
  5. Match 5 at the Traveller’s Hotel Rialto Function Room, 4:20 am local time
  6. Match 6 at the Traveller’s Hotel Rialto Function Room, 4:40 am local time
  7. Match 7 at the Traveller’s Hotel Rialto Function Room, 5:00 am local time

Cycling

  1. Mountain Bike Cross Country (XCO) WOMEN at Tatlong Bungo, Brgy. Niyugan, Laurel, Batangas, 9:00 am local time
  2. Mountain Bike Cross Country (XCO) MEN at Tatlong Bungo, Brgy. Niyugan, Laurel, Batangas, 10:45 am local time

Floorball (Team event)

  1. Philippines WOMEN vs Malaysia WOMEN, bronze-medal match at the UP College of Human Kinetics Gym, 9:00 am local time
  2. Singapore WOMEN vs Thailand WOMEN, final at the UP College of Human Kinetics Gym, 12:00 pm local time
  3. Philippines MEN vs Malaysia MEN, bronze-medal match at the UP College of Human Kinetics Gym, 3:00 am local time
  4. Thailand MEN vs Singapore MEN, final at the UP College of Human Kinetics Gym, 6:00 pm local time

Gymnastic

  1. Qualification & All-around final MEN at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum, 2:00 pm local time
  2. Qualification & All-around final MEN at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum, 2:00 pm local time
  3. Qualification & All-around final MEN at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum, 2:00 pm local time
  4. Qualification & All-around final MEN at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum, 2:00 pm local time
  5. Qualification & All-around final MEN at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum, 2:00 pm local time
  6. Qualification & All-around final MEN at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum, 2:00 pm local time

Ice Hockey (Team event)

  1. Indonesia MEN vs Thailand MEN at the SM Mall of Asia, 3:00 pm local time
  2. Malaysia MEN vs Philippines MEN at the SM Mall of Asia, 7:00 pm local time

Ice Skating

  1. Senior Singles WOMEN at the SM Megamall Ice Rink, 4:15 pm local time

