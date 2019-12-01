SEA Games 2019: Day 1 (December 1) full schedule, live stream, when and where to watch, squad, timing in PDF

Sunday, December 1 marks the official first day of the SEA Games 2019 – the 30th edition of the biennial multi-sport games event exclusively for South-East Asian nations. The event, which is hosted by the Philippines this time, began in great style on Saturday following a glittering opening ceremony.

Given below is the full schedule of all the sports events which will take place on December 1, in the SEA Games 2019. Take a look:

Football (Team event)

Thailand MEN vs Singapore MEN at the Binan Football Stadium, 4:00 pm local time Laos MEN vs Brunei Darussalam MEN at the Rizal Memorial Stadium, 4:00 pm local time Vietnam MEN vs Indonesia MEN at the Rizal Memorial Stadium, 8:00 pm local time

Aquatics – Water Polo (Team event)

Singapore WOMEN vs Philippines WOMEN at the New Clark City Aquatics Center, 9:00 am local time Philippines WOMEN vs Thailand WOMEN at the New Clark City Aquatics Center, 2:00 pm local time Singapore MEN vs Thailand MEN at the New Clark City Aquatics Center, 5:00 pm local time Philippines MEN vs Malaysia MEN at the New Clark City Aquatics Center, 9:00 am local time

Arnis

Full Contact Live Stick (55 kg and less) MEN, semi-finals at the Angeles University Foundation, 11:00 am local time Full Contact Live Stick (+55 kg less 60 kg) MEN, semi-finals at the Angeles University Foundation, 11:20 am local time Full Contact Live Stick (+60 kg less 65 kg) MEN, semi-finals at the Angeles University Foundation, 11:40 am local time Full Contact Live Stick (+65 kg) MEN, semi-finals at the Angeles University Foundation, 12:00 am local time Full Contact Live Stick (55 kg and less) MEN, finals at the Angeles University Foundation, 12:30 am local time Full Contact Live Stick (+55 kg less 60 kg) MEN, finals at the Angeles University Foundation, 12:50 am local time Full Contact Live Stick (+60 kg less 65 kg) MEN, finals at the Angeles University Foundation, 13:10 am local time Full Contact Live Stick (+65 kg) MEN, finals at the Angeles University Foundation, 13:30 am local time Full Contact Live Stick (50 kg and less) WOMEN, semi-finals at the Angeles University Foundation, 15:00 am local time Full Contact Live Stick (+50 kg less 55 kg) WOMEN, semi-finals at the Angeles University Foundation, 15:20 am local time Full Contact Live Stick (+55 kg less 60 kg) WOMEN, semi-finals at the Angeles University Foundation, 15:40 am local time Full Contact Live Stick (+60 kg) WOMEN, semi-finals at the Angeles University Foundation, 16:00 am local time Full Contact Live Stick (50 kg and less) WOMEN, finals at the Angeles University Foundation, 16:30 am local time Full Contact Live Stick (+50 kg less 55 kg) WOMEN, finals at the Angeles University Foundation, 16:50 am local time Full Contact Live Stick (+55 kg less 60 kg) WOMEN, finals at the Angeles University Foundation, 17:10 am local time Full Contact Live Stick (+60 kg) WOMEN, finals at the Angeles University Foundation, 17:30 am local time

Badminton (Team event)

Vietnam WOMEN vs Indonesia WOMEN at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex, 9:00 am local time Philippines WOMEN vs Singapore WOMEN at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex, 9:00 am local time Thailand WOMEN vs Bye WOMEN at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex, 9:00 am local time Indonesia MEN vs Bye MEN at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex, 3:00 pm local time Myanmar MEN vs Singapore MEN at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex, 3:00 pm local time Thailand MEN vs Cambodia MEN at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex, 3:00 pm local time Philippines MEN vs Malaysia MEN at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex, 3:00 pm local time

Basketball 3×3 (Team event)

Indonesia MEN vs Cambodia MEN at the Fil Oil Flying V Arena, 9:00 am local time Myanmar MEN vs Malaysia MEN at the Fil Oil Flying V Arena, 9:20 am local time Malaysia WOMEN vs Vietnam WOMEN at the Fil Oil Flying V Arena, 9:40 am local time Indonesia WOMEN vs Thailand WOMEN at the Fil Oil Flying V Arena, 10:00 am local time Vietnam MEN vs Thailand MEN at the Fil Oil Flying V Arena, 10:20 am local time Philippines WOMEN vs Myanmar WOMEN at the Fil Oil Flying V Arena, 10:40 am local time Malaysia MEN vs Vietnam MEN at the Fil Oil Flying V Arena, 11:00 am local time Myanmar WOMEN vs Thailand WOMEN at the Fil Oil Flying V Arena, 11:20 am local time Cambodia MEN vs Myanmar MEN at the Fil Oil Flying V Arena, 11:40 am local time Philippines MEN vs Indonesia MEN at the Fil Oil Flying V Arena, 12:00 am local time Vietnam WOMEN vs Indonesia WOMEN at the Fil Oil Flying V Arena, 12:20 am local time Philippines WOMEN vs Malaysia WOMEN at the Fil Oil Flying V Arena, 12:40 am local time Myanmar MEN vs Philippines MEN at the Fil Oil Flying V Arena, 13:00 am local time Vietnam MEN vs Cambodia MEN at the Fil Oil Flying V Arena, 13:20 am local time Thailand MEN vs Malaysia MEN at the Fil Oil Flying V Arena, 13:40 am local time Malaysia WOMEN vs Myanmar WOMEN at the Fil Oil Flying V Arena, 14:00 am local time Indonesia WOMEN vs Philippines WOMEN at the Fil Oil Flying V Arena, 14:20 am local time Cambodia MEN vs Thailand MEN at the Fil Oil Flying V Arena, 14:40 am local time Philippines MEN vs Vietnam MEN at the Fil Oil Flying V Arena, 15:00 am local time Thailand WOMEN vs Vietnam WOMEN at the Fil Oil Flying V Arena, 15:20 am local time Indonesia MEN vs Myanmar MEN at the Fil Oil Flying V Arena, 15:40 am local time Thailand MEN vs Philippines MEN at the Fil Oil Flying V Arena, 16:00 am local time

Beach Volleyball (Team event)

Thailand 1 MEN vs Cambodia 1 MEN at the Subic Tennis Court, 9:00 am local time Singapore 1 MEN vs Vietnam 1 MEN at the Subic Tennis Court, 9:00 am local time Thailand 1 MEN vs Cambodia 1 MEN at the Subic Tennis Court, 9:50 am local time Vietnam 2 MEN vs Singapore 2 MEN at the Subic Tennis Court, 9:50 am local time Singapore 1 WOMEN vs Thailand 1 WOMEN at the Subic Tennis Court, 2:00 pm local time Philippines 1 WOMEN vs Vietnam 1 WOMEN at the Subic Tennis Court, 2:00 pm local time Thailand 2 WOMEN vs Singapore 2 WOMEN at the Subic Tennis Court, 2:50 pm local time Philippines 2 WOMEN vs Vietnam 2 WOMEN at the Subic Tennis Court, 2:50 pm local time Philippines 1 MEN vs Malaysia 1 MEN at the Subic Tennis Court, 5:30 pm local time Indonesia 1 MEN vs Timor-Leste 1 MEN at the Subic Tennis Court, 5:30 pm local time Philippines 2 MEN vs Malaysia 2 MEN at the Subic Tennis Court, 6:20 pm local time Indonesia 2 MEN vs Timor-Leste 2 MEN at the Subic Tennis Court, 6:20 pm local time

Chess (Mixed, individual event)

Match 1 at the Traveller’s Hotel Rialto Function Room, 3:00 pm local time Match 2 at the Traveller’s Hotel Rialto Function Room, 3:20 pm local time Match 3 at the Traveller’s Hotel Rialto Function Room, 3:40 am local time Match 4 at the Traveller’s Hotel Rialto Function Room, 4:00 am local time Match 5 at the Traveller’s Hotel Rialto Function Room, 4:20 am local time Match 6 at the Traveller’s Hotel Rialto Function Room, 4:40 am local time Match 7 at the Traveller’s Hotel Rialto Function Room, 5:00 am local time

Cycling

Mountain Bike Cross Country (XCO) WOMEN at Tatlong Bungo, Brgy. Niyugan, Laurel, Batangas, 9:00 am local time Mountain Bike Cross Country (XCO) MEN at Tatlong Bungo, Brgy. Niyugan, Laurel, Batangas, 10:45 am local time

Floorball (Team event)

Philippines WOMEN vs Malaysia WOMEN, bronze-medal match at the UP College of Human Kinetics Gym, 9:00 am local time Singapore WOMEN vs Thailand WOMEN, final at the UP College of Human Kinetics Gym, 12:00 pm local time Philippines MEN vs Malaysia MEN, bronze-medal match at the UP College of Human Kinetics Gym, 3:00 am local time Thailand MEN vs Singapore MEN, final at the UP College of Human Kinetics Gym, 6:00 pm local time

Gymnastic

Qualification & All-around final MEN at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum, 2:00 pm local time Qualification & All-around final MEN at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum, 2:00 pm local time Qualification & All-around final MEN at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum, 2:00 pm local time Qualification & All-around final MEN at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum, 2:00 pm local time Qualification & All-around final MEN at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum, 2:00 pm local time Qualification & All-around final MEN at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum, 2:00 pm local time

Ice Hockey (Team event)

Indonesia MEN vs Thailand MEN at the SM Mall of Asia, 3:00 pm local time Malaysia MEN vs Philippines MEN at the SM Mall of Asia, 7:00 pm local time

Ice Skating