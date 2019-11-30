SEA Games |

PHOTOS: SEA Games 2019 begins with glittering Opening Ceremony

On Saturday, the 30th edition of the SEA Games began at the Philippines in style, following what was a very glittering opening ceremony that also became recognised as the first-ever SEA Games opening ceremony to be held in an indoor venue.

The opening ceremony was held at the Philippine Arena, in Bocaue, Bulacan and it started at 7:00 pm local time on 30th November.

Take a look at some of the photos from the SEA Games 2019 opening ceremony, right below:

Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the SEA Games
Athletes and officials from Brunei march during the opening ceremony of the SEA Games
Athletes and officials from Indonesia march during the opening ceremony of the SEA Games
Athletes and officials from Malaysia (top) and Laos (bottom) march during the opening ceremony of the SEA Games
Athletes and officials from the Philippines march during the opening ceremony of the SEA Games
Athletes and officials from the Philippines march during the opening ceremony of the SEA Games
Athletes and officials from Thailand march during the opening ceremony of the SEA Games
Athletes and officials from Thailand march during the opening ceremony of the SEA Games
Athletes and officials from Vietnam march during the opening ceremony of the SEA Games
Athletes and officials from Singapore march during the opening ceremony of the SEA Games
Athletes and officials from Vietnam (top) and from East Timor (bottom) march during the opening ceremony of the SEA Games
Athletes and officials from Singapore march during the opening ceremony of the SEA Games

Thailand are the leaders in the all-time medals table with 5810 medals (2162 Gold, 1827 Silver, 1821 Bronze) followed by Indonesia (5041 medals – 1752 Gold, 1620 Silver, 1669 Bronze) and Malaysia (4077 medals – 1248 Gold, 1215 Silver, 1614 Bronze).

No other country has won 4000 or more medals in the history of the Games.

