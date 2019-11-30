PHOTOS: SEA Games 2019 begins with glittering Opening Ceremony

On Saturday, the 30th edition of the SEA Games began at the Philippines in style, following what was a very glittering opening ceremony that also became recognised as the first-ever SEA Games opening ceremony to be held in an indoor venue.

The opening ceremony was held at the Philippine Arena, in Bocaue, Bulacan and it started at 7:00 pm local time on 30th November.

Take a look at some of the photos from the SEA Games 2019 opening ceremony, right below:

Thailand are the leaders in the all-time medals table with 5810 medals (2162 Gold, 1827 Silver, 1821 Bronze) followed by Indonesia (5041 medals – 1752 Gold, 1620 Silver, 1669 Bronze) and Malaysia (4077 medals – 1248 Gold, 1215 Silver, 1614 Bronze).

No other country has won 4000 or more medals in the history of the Games.