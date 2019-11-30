Buses ferrying athletes to SEA Games 2019 meet with accident

On Saturday, the SEA Games 2019 organising committee confirmed that two of their buses – both of which carried athletic delegations from participating countries – met with an accident as they collided against each other hours before the opening ceremony.

According to CNN Philippines, both buses were plying the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) when the accident happened in the Bocaue area at about 4:25 p.m local time.

Initial police reports say that one bus was carrying 40 delegates from Laos, while the other was transporting 42 Vietnamese delegates.

An undetermined number of passengers were also reportedly hurt while the others were safely taken to the Philippine Arena, where the SEA Games 2019 opening ceremony took place.

CNN Philippines also reports that the Philippine SEA Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC)’s spokesperson Jarie Osias has announced that both the teams are safe.

“PHISGOC is still verifying which teams were involved, but the NLEX Command Center said two buses carrying the Cambodia delegation were involved in the accident along the Bocaue southbound lane of NLEX,” he said, before adding:

“It was reported that everyone was okay. No major injuries have taken place.”

The Philippines Police have released a statement saying that the case is still under investigation.

Meanwhile, the opening ceremony of the SEA Games 2019 began at 7:00 pm local time.