Live stream: SEA Games 2019 Opening Ceremony

The SEA Games 2019 kicks off on November 30 with an opening ceremony that has already attracted a lot of headlines by now. It has been reported that the opening ceremony of the SEA Games 2019 will be the largest of its kind that the Games has ever witnessed till date.

In case you did not know, the opening ceremony is being held at the Philippine Arena, in Bocaue, Bulacan and it starts at 7:00 pm local time (7:00 pm SGT, 4:30 pm IST).

According to various sources, several performers will also perform at the ceremony, including the likes of Christian Bautista and the TNT Boys.

Watch the opening ceremony of the SEA Games 2019, right below:

The Southeast Asian Games, also known as the SEA Games, is a multi-sport event involving participants from the eleven countries of South-East Asia – the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Timor-Leste, Brunei, Indonesia, Myanmar and Singapore.

Held once every two years, the SEA Games 2019 hosted by the Philippines is the 30th edition of the Games.

Thailand are the leaders in the all-time medals table with 5810 medals (2162 Gold, 1827 Silver, 1821 Bronze) followed by Indonesia (5041 medals – 1752 Gold, 1620 Silver, 1669 Bronze) and Malaysia (4077 medals – 1248 Gold, 1215 Silver, 1614 Bronze).

No other country has won 4000 or more medals in the history of the Games.