Elias Mordal recently marked his debut for the Philippines national team in the ongoing SEA Games 2019. However, as the Games go on, he is all set to achieve a bigger goal as well – as he could finally meet his biological parents after being separated from them over 18 years ago.

Mordal – also known as Edison Suerti back in his home country – is currently 20 years of age, but he has not seen his biological parents since 2001 when he moved to Norway as an 18-month-old baby along with his foster-parents Jens and Lena Mordal.

In a recent interview, Mordal revealed that he is slowly trying to retrace his roots through football, the sport which was introduced to him by his foster-father Jens almost a decade and a half ago.

“I hope she’s proud of me when she sees me,” he said, before adding:

“I don’t know all of the details, but my biological mother brought me to the orphanage in Cebu. I was told that probably she didn’t have the resources to take care of me.”

“I was really lucky I was given a brand-new life in very good conditions. I fell in love with football because of my father, Jens. He was passionate about the game.”

According to Inquirer.net, Mordal joined Molde and that helped him climb to greater heights in the sport. It is at Molde that he got the opportunity to train under then-first team manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is currently the boss at Manchester United.

Earlier this year, he signed with Brattvag, and in March, Philippines head coach Scott Cooper first called him up, asking him to join the national team camp ahead of the SEA Games.