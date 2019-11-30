ASEAN athletes praise SEA Games 2019 village after early criticism

Days after various instances of alleged neglect scarred the SEA Games 2019, athletes and coaches from various countries have come forward in support of the facilities provided at the New Clark City athletes village by the Philippines SEA Games Organising Committee (PHISGOC).

Anisha Abdullah, a female Silat athlete representing Brunei expressed her positive experience to Malay Online yesterday. The 23-year old also asserted that halal food was provided to all Muslim athletes staying at the village. (via Malaymail)

She said, “Although I stayed in Subic because the silat events are held there, yet I am impressed by the facilities available at the Athletes’ Village here which could be said to be almost on par with the ones available at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, and even more important was the fact that it was easy for me to get halal food.”

However, she did mention that traffic congestion was the biggest problem faced by athletes at the village, who had to regularly travel to the venue during office hours.

Brunei male Silat athlete Muhd Zulfadhli Ali also echoed his compatriot’s thoughts and praised the gym facilities provided to them. He said, “From my point of view, I am very satisfied with the facilities available, besides the halal food which was provided for the Muslim athletes. It’s just that the journey from here to Manila takes quite some time because of the traffic congestion.”

After complaints from the Philippines Women’s football team about poor facilities, National Arnis team Coach Reignose Esquira backed the existing infrastructure. He said, “or me, it’s amazing to see many facilities being provided at this Athletes’ Village, and the food is also good and delicious, and the room space is quite big despite it is partially furnished. I don’t see any shortcomings in the facilities at this athletes’ village.”

The SEA Games 2019 will conclude on December 11, seeing as many as 530 medals being distributed.